Hawks center Clint Capela was injured in the final minute of the first half on Friday night when Cavaliers center Evan Mobley fell into his leg after Capela fouled him on a layup attempt.

On the play, it appeared that Capela wrapped his arm around Mobley’s neck as he went up for the layup, which resulted in the Cleveland forward falling backwards into Capela’s leg.

Lakers star LeBron James was apparently tuning into the game on Friday night, and was not happy that Capela was not issued a flagrant for his hard foul on Mobley.

Capela’s injury was classified as a hyperextension, which could impact his availability against the Heat in Sunday’s Game 1 matchup in Miami.

Atlanta overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to beat Cleveland on the road on Friday night and advance out of the play-in and into the first round of the playoffs. Trae Young scored 32 of his game-high 38 points in the second half to lead the Hawks back into the playoffs once again.

After Atlanta went on an improbable run last season to the Eastern Conference Finals, can they ride the momentum to playoff success once again?

It won’t be easy against the No. 1 seed in the East, but if Young plays like he did on Friday, the Hawks won’t be an easy out in the playoffs.

More NBA Coverage: