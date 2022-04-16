Skip to main content
Shohei Ohtani for AL MVP: Would You Bet That?
Mike Trout’s Reaction to Angels’ Intentional Walk With Bases Loaded Goes Viral

The Angels made history in Friday night’s game against the Rangers, as manager Joe Maddon made the decision to issue a bases loaded intentional walk in the fourth inning to avoid pitching to Texas star shortstop Corey Seager.

Angels All-Star outfielder Mike Trout was just as confused as most fans were, as a video with his reaction to Maddon’s decision while on the field went viral.

The decision to issue a bases loaded intentional walk was historic, as it is only the third time it has happened since 1950. Interestingly enough, Maddon was also involved with the most recent occurrence prior to Friday night, as he made the decision to walk Josh Hamilton in 2008 while he was managing the Rays.

When asked about decision after the game, Maddon explained his reasoning.

“I thought by walking Seager there, of course, just trying to stay out of a big blow. And also just to stir the group up, quite frankly,” Maddon said.

“I walked out there and looked at [Warren]. I said, ‘How about …’ and then he kind of said, ‘Putting him on.’ I said, ‘Yeah, how about putting him on?’ And he kind of smiled. And then the infielders kind of dug it too,” Maddon continued.

The Angels eventually won the game 9–6, and avoided the big inning, just how Maddon intended.

