Tom Brady, Stephen Curry and Mike Krzyzewski on Today's SI Feed
Armando Bacot Jr. Recruits Coach K’s Grandson to North Carolina In Tweet

After news broke that Duke’s Michael Savarino, coach Mike Krzyzewski’s grandson, entered the transfer portal, one heated rival had a hilarious reaction to the news. North Carolina star Armando Bacot Jr. took the opportunity to recruit the guard on Twitter. 

“@michael_sav come pull-up Brodie,” Bacot said in the tweet. 

It’s hard to imagine Krzyzewski rooting for the Tar Heels under any circumstances, but this would leave the Hall of Fame coach quite torn if it were to happen. Not only did North Carolina spoil Krzyzewski’s final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium, but the hated rival also eliminated Duke from the men’s NCAA tournament in the Final Four to punch its ticket to the national championship game. 

If North Carolina were somehow able to spoil two of Krzyzewski’s biggest games during his farewell tour and get his grandson to join them, the five-time national champion may never recover. 

Savarino is a graduate transfer and has spent the last three seasons with the Blue Devils. He was a walk-on who was placed on scholarship this past August and appeared in 11 games this past season, averaging 1.1 points and 0.5 rebounds per game.

