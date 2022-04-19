A ManningCast-style show but for the NBA playoffs could be coming soon if certain players continue to miss the postseason.

Former Lakers teammates LeBron James and Kyle Kuzma got called out Sunday on Twitter when one user reacted to both of their activity online during the league's postseason.

Both forwards were actively live-tweeting during the playoff games and a Twitter user tweeted a picture from the fan-favorite ManningCast broadcast with both Eli and Peyton Manning, captioning it, “LeBron and Kyle Kuzma on Twitter all playoffs long.”

Kuzma found it hilarious and tagged James, who also couldn’t help but find the comparison comical. He didn’t completely dismiss the idea, though.

“I mean that show would be insane though!” James said in a tweet.

This is just the third time in James’s historic 19-year career that he’s missed the postseason so it’s not exactly par for the course for him. Kuzma made the playoffs the last two seasons with the Lakers before he was traded to the Wizards in the summer so he’s getting used to the off time again as well.

Don’t expect the live-tweeting to stop anytime soon. Who says no to the duo getting a shot at their own show?

