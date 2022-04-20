Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard
Deebo Samuel, Devin Booker and Jerry West on Today's SI Feed
Deebo Samuel, Devin Booker and Jerry West on Today's SI Feed

Report: Ben Affleck, Matt Damon to Star in Film About Nike, Michael Jordan

Nike’s successful signing of Michael Jordan to an endorsement deal in the mid-1980s helped launch the brand into the biggest in the world of sports apparel. According to Deadline, Ben Affleck is set to direct and play Nike co-founder Phil Knight, teaming up with longtime friend and collaborator Matt Damon, who will star as Sonny Vaccaro, in a drama about the fledgling company’s pursuit of the young Jordan.

Affleck and Damon are working off of a script titled Air Jordan, penned by screenwriter Alex Convery, which was named to 2021’s Black List, a renowned list of Hollywood’s best unproduced screenplays. 

No actor has been publicly attached to the project to play Michael Jordan at this time. 

The film will depict Vaccaro’s relentless pursuit of Jordan, a move that helped vault Nike from a distant third-biggest shoe company into the monolith it is today.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Both Hollywood stars are well known as diehard Boston sports fans and have experience making sports films. Affleck played a construction worker-turned-high school basketball coach in 2020’s The Way Back and stars as the bartender uncle of JR Maguire in ’21’s The Tender Bar, based on the memoir of the same name by longtime sports writer, journalist and Pulitzer Prize-winner J.R. Moehringer.

Damon starred in 1998 poker drama Rounders, 2000 golf drama The Legend of Bagger Vance and ’19 racing drama and Best Picture nominee Ford v. Ferrari as famed automotive designer Carroll Shelby.

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe (34) talks after winning player of the year during a press conference.
College Basketball

Report: Oscar Tshiebwe to Earn Roughly $2M Through NIL

He’s the first National Player of the Year to return to school since 2008.

By Joseph Salvador
A Big 10 Championship logo is seen atop a yardage marker.
College Football

Big Ten Reveals Football, Basketball Title Sites Through ’24

The conference has settled on two primary host cities for the next few years of title games.

By Zach Koons
Bill Burr
Play
Extra Mustard

Bill Burr Does Hilarious Commentary, Derek Jeter Imitation During Red Sox Game

The comedian roasted the Hall of Fame shortstop, Blue Jays fans and others.

By Jimmy Traina
Deebo Samuel with the 49ers.
Play
Fantasy

Best Fantasy Landing Spots for Deebo Samuel

If the 49ers grant the receiver's trade request, his fantasy value will be maximized with one of these five teams.

By Michael Fabiano
Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe smiles
College Basketball

Kentucky Star Oscar Tshiebwe Returning to School

It’s been 14 years since a reigning men’s National Player of the Year came back to college.

By Kevin Sweeney
Speedball Mike Bailey delivers a kick to his opponent
Play
Wrestling

Mike Bailey Hits the Ground Running Upon Return to U.S.

He’s making up for lost time after an immigration issue kept him out of the country for five years.

By Justin Barrasso
Three pairs of boxing gloves hang from the ceiling.
Boxing

MTK Global Folds Amid Daniel Kinahan Sanctions

The boxing management company announced it would cease operations after its co-founder was hit by sanctions from the U.S. Treasury Department.

By Chris Mannix
Shaquille O’Neal at a press conference.
Play
Extra Mustard

Shaquille O’Neal Shares Three Biggest Regrets in NBA Career

The Hall of Famer: ‘I don’t like to make excuses, but I had a lot going on. I was arrogant, I was dumb.’

By Wilton Jackson