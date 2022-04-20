The defending Super Bowl champion Rams are gearing up for another run to the title game next season, but first they’ll have to tackle next week’s NFL draft.

To do so, the franchise will be making their picks in style from a luxurious, Los Angeles-based home for the second year in a row.

With a little help from Jason Oppenheim and Mary Fitzgerald of Netflix’s Selling Sunset, the Rams settled on a new draft house, revealing the location in a playful video on Wednesday. This year, the franchise’s brain trust will be making its selections from a gorgeous Hollywood Hills mansion.

The Rams will be changing up their base of operations after spending the 2021 draft in a Malibu home with a Pacific Ocean view. The new house in Hollywood Hills overlooks the city and boasts 67,000 square feet of land with a pool, a golf simulator and various other luxury amenities.

The L.A. franchise began the draft house concept last season after general manager Les Snead and Sean McVay said they enjoyed conducting the team’s draft from their homes in 2020 when the NFL held a virtual draft because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Snead was unable to be in attendance in Malibu last year after he tested positive for the virus shortly before the event.

The 2022 NFL draft will run from April 28–30 and take place in Las Vegas. The Rams currently hold eight draft picks, all between the third and seventh rounds.

