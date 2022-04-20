Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard
Deebo Samuel, Devin Booker and Jerry West on Today's SI Feed
Deebo Samuel, Devin Booker and Jerry West on Today's SI Feed

Shaquille O’Neal Shares Three Regrets From NBA Career, Including Divorce With Shaunie

No one can ever question Shaquille O’Neal’s dominance and what he delivered on the court to fans during his NBA career. While the four-time NBA champion played for six different teams in his 19-year career, O'Neal’s heyday stems back to his days with the Lakers alongside Kobe Bryant and his time in Miami with Dwyane Wade.

Despite the endless amount of success on the hardwood, the 15-time All-Star still has some regrets regarding several decisions he made in his younger years. O’Neal joined The Pivot Podcast and shared that he still has regrets about the way he handled his relationship with Penny Hardaway, his relationship with Kobe Bryant and how he handled the mistakes in both of his marriages.

“Other than that [three regrets] I don't really dwell on a lot,” O’Neal said on The Pivot. “... I know better... I don’t like to make excuses, but I had a lot going on. I was arrogant, I was dumb, and sometimes when you do a lot of stuff you don't want to work at stuff.”

O’Neal and his ex-wife, Shaunie, got married in 2002 while he was playing in Los Angeles. The two have four kids: Shareef, Amirah, Shaqir and Me’arah. However, O’Neal revealed on the podcast hosted by Channing Crowder, Fred Taylor and Ryan Clark that he was “bad” in their marriage, which led to them separate in 2007. They reconciled, but Shaunie later filed for divorce in ’09 before it became official in ’11.

“She was awesome,” the Hall of Fame big man said. “It was all me. We don’t need to talk about what I was doing, but I wasn’t protecting her and protecting those vows. Sometimes you live that double life and get caught up.

“She did exactly what she was supposed to do. Take care of the kids. Take care of the house. Take care of corporate stuff.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

While O'Neal took ownership of his mistakes in the marriage, the divorce was certainly one issue where he had to be strong and “man up” about. 

“I had the perfect situation,” O’Neal said. “Wife was finer than a mug. Kept giving me babies. … I had it all. … When that d-word happened—I don’t like to use that word—I was lost. 

“I said to myself, ‘OK, you’re not married, but you still have to protect and provide for this family. Get your ass up, man up, let’s go. … Because I may not be a husband, but I’ll always be a father, and a father’s job is to protect, provide and love.’”

O'Neal has found countless ways to give back to children and impact communities. Despite his shortcomings in certain areas of his life, he is glad that lived his life and did it his way.

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Steven Nash and Kyrie Irving (11) during a Nets game.
Play
NBA

Nash Says He Doesn’t Care How Irving Responds to Fans

The Brooklyn coach didn’t seem concerned on the star guard’s exchanges with fans so long as he continues to perform well.

By Joseph Salvador
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone speaks to reporters on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in New York. The Yankees will face the Boston Red Sox in a baseball game on Friday.
Play
MLB

Yanks Hit Major Vax Milestone Before Blue Jays Series—Report

Manager Aaron Boone told reporters Tuesday that his “understanding is that we’re gonna be okay.”

By Madeline Coleman
Novak Djokovic looks on before a match at the U.S. Open.
Play
Tennis

Djokovic Cleared to Play in Italian Open, Organizer Says

The five-time tournament champion will be eligible to play despite his COVID-19 vaccination status.

By Associated Press
Daniil Medvedev at Indian Wells
Play
Tennis

Wimbledon’s Decision to Ban Russian and Belarusian Players Is Indefensible

Tennis’s most important major is acting alone, as it always has. This time, its choices are for the worse.

By Jon Wertheim
Deebo Samuel before the NFL championship game with the 49ers.
Play
NFL

Report: Deebo Samuel Requests Trade From 49ers

The star wide receiver reportedly has an issue with how San Francisco used him on the field.

By Joseph Salvador
Dwayne Haskins looks on from the sidelines during a game.
Play
NFL

911 Call Indicates Haskins Was Walking to Get Gas Before Death

Recordings from Haskins’s wife, Kalabrya, and a witness to the incident were released on Twitter Wednesday morning.

By Zach Koons
Matt Olson is doing a great job replacing Braves icon Freddie Freeman at first base.
Play
MLB

How MLB Star Replacements Are Doing in 2022

Checking in on the newcomers filling in for stars who left their teams in the offseason, like Carlos Correa and Freddie Freeman.

By Nick Selbe
PSG has endured a rocky season despite its outlay
Soccer

PSG Has Turned Cause for Celebration Into Mere Consolation

PSG’s big bet was geared toward becoming European champion, not extending its home dominance, and that’s reflected in the relative apathy toward another Ligue 1 title.

By Avi Creditor