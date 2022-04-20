Watch: Tigers’ Rony García Throws Wild Pitch That Hits Mound vs. Yankees

Thanks to legendary announcer Bob Uecker’s iconic turn as Harry Doyle in 1989’s baseball movie classic Major League, every real-life broadcaster has been eager to use Uecker’s classic “Just a bit outside” line any time a pitcher makes a wayward throw to home plate.

If ever there was a time to call back that line, Detroit’s Rony García provided one on Tuesday night against the Yankees.

Facing an early 2–0 deficit, García faced Aaron Hicks in the top of the second inning with Isiah Kiner-Falefa at second base when he hung onto the ball too long and, well, just missed the mark on his 1-1 pitch. See for yourself:

Kiner-Falefa scampered to third on the misthrow and later came around to score on a sacrifice fly. It was a fitting flub in a night that was marked by a comedy of errors to that point, as the Yankees struck for two runs in the first inning when Tigers starting pitcher Tyler Alexander mishandled a pop-up in front of the mound with two outs and the bases loaded.

Those two miscues could lead the blooper reel for the entire 2022 season, and they happened within minutes of each other to the same team. Whatever’s going on in Detroit, taking the mound for the Tigers seems to be a cursed position at the moment.

More MLB Coverage:

• Freddie Freeman Is Exactly Where He Belongs

• Five-Tool Newsletter: Miggy Is Settling Into a Nice Final Act

• The Legend of Juan Soto: Inside the Mind of MLB’s Best Hitter

• Mookie Betts Is Aiming for the Hall of Fame