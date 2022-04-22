Watch: Ohio State Assistant Drum Major Pulls Off Miraculous Baton Trick
When it comes musicianship, sound and creativity in a collegiate band, Ohio State’s marching band is among the top.
The band’s high reputation may have risen to an even greater level on Thursday. As members of the band were marching in place on the practice field, assistant drum major Dalton Cararo pulled off an unbelievable baton-twirling trick that is worth the watch.
Take a look.
How Dalton pulled off the maneuver is one thing that will leave many scratching their heads. The video went viral on social media Thursday.
