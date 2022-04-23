With the first round of the NBA playoffs in full swing, it feels odd to not be settling in and getting ready to watch a LeBron James-led team take the floor in pursuit of a championship.

After a disappointing season that can be pinned on untimely injuries and poor roster construction, the Lakers are sitting at home this postseason. While apparently watching on Friday, James ensured will never happen again as long as he’s playing in the league.

“I can/will NOT miss the postseason again for my career! This s— HURT. O.K. back to watching these games,” James tweeted.

The Lakers finished the season with a 33–49 record, ending the year 11th in the West, one game out of the play-in tournament. The result of the season was a far cry from where most expected the Lakers to be, as expectations in L.A. were for LeBron and Co. to a playoff team at the very least, with some anticipating that they would contend in the West.

Instead, Russell Westbrook never meshed, Anthony Davis was never healthy and LeBron James never had the supporting cast come together like it has in the past.

If James has anything to say about it, this won’t happen next year.

