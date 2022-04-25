Throughout a career that spans over four decades, star actor and director Denzel Washington has been no stranger to motivational speeches. While some of his most memorable monologues are immortalized in Hollywood classics, his latest foray into stirring words might end up making a difference in this year’s NBA playoffs.

Washington encountered a group of Heat players ahead of Sunday’s 110–86 Game 4 win in Miami’s first-round series against the Hawks, which gave Miami a commanding 3–1 series lead. Their run-in with Washington appears to have occurred by chance, as they seem to be standing in a hotel lobby with the actor’s luggage at his feet. The Heat went on to secure a double-digit lead by halftime and were in control most of the way, and it’s fair to wonder how much of the performance could be credited to the two-time Academy Award winner after he bestowed his wisdom to the group.

“Keep raising the standard about how you carry yourself … learn from the best, and pass it on,” Washington said. “The last thing I’ll say, which I’ve said a lot of times: You never see a U-Haul behind a hearse. I’ll say it again: You never see a U-Haul behind a hearse. You can’t take it with you.”

It’s hard not to picture Washington as Herman Boone in 2000’s Remember the Titans when hearing those words, and it’s clear the Heat players responded to it. The man who dazzled in films like Glory, Crimson Tide, Training Day and so many others clearly still has his fastball—with or without a script to read from.

The Heat are in a good position to advance to the second round, but Washington concluded his pep talk with a more big-picture perspective focused on how the players can use their influence to inspire the generation behind them—yet punctuated it with a clear directive to not let up during this postseason run.

“Your influence, your power, your wisdom, your ability to touch people—because everybody’s watching. Everybody’s got a favorite guy … you know that they’re watching, and they’re following,” Washington said. “And especially for the young boys: Listen to your elders, lead quietly—and win.”

More NBA Coverage: