Family Wins $5 Million in Lawsuit vs. Country Club Over Errant Golf Shots

One Massachusetts couple has dealt with golf balls hitting their home for years, while living next to Indian Pond Country Club in Kingston.

Erik and Athina Tenczar took their situation to court, stating that they were under a “continuous threat” after around 651 golf balls have hit their home. They were awarded $4.93 million after the Plymouth County Superior Court determined the country club was at fault for not protecting the home.

The couple bought their home, which sits near the 15th hole of the golf course, in April 2017 for $750,000. The Tenczars have received some backlash regarding the case since people should expect to have golf balls hitting their house when they buy a home on a golf course. However, it was the significant number of golf balls hitting their house that helped their case.

“They thought they were buying golf-course-view property and what they ended up buying was a golf-course-in-play property,” the Tenczars’ lawyer Robert Galvin said, via NBC News. "It was apparent to anyone that this house was going to be struck as repeatedly as this one was, they would have never bought this property."

There were images shared of multiple broken windows in their home. They also detailed an instanced in which a golf ball came through the window, scaring the couple’s young daughter. The Tenczars filed a police report after that incident.

Additionally with the verdict, the country club will move the 15th hole tee box back so that golfers will hopefully avoid the Tenczars’ home in the future.

