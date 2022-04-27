After a series of clapback Twitter moments from Kevin Durant earlier Tuesday in response to Charles Barkley's “bus driver” comments, the stage was set for the producers on Inside the NBA on TNT to produce the ultimate comeback.

Instead, Durant and others in the NBA community were disappointed by TNT's response to the social media feud between Barkley and Durant.

“@WorldWideWob fire the producers,” Durant tweeted about Inside the NBA’s segment regarding Barkley and Durant.

Durant is referring to what was essentially an unorganized argument between Barkley and Kenny Smith with Shaquille O'Neal chiming in on the latter end of the discussion.

In between the argument, Barkley stated that the only point he was trying to make was that "life is different when you're driving the bus."

Rob Perez had Durant and all of the NBA hyped for what the TNT producers might produce about Durant. He even doubled down that Durant gave the show’s producers too much time to come up with the perfect response in the petty moment.

“Inside the NBA is going to destroy that man,” Perez tweeted earlier on Tuesday. “They have an army of producers experienced in the art of pettiness. They’re going to be in photoshop all day. Those stage directors probably setting up for a band.”

While many, including Durant, expected to watch more pettiness unfold, it turned out to be another day of typical criticism surrounding Durant’s level of greatness from a Hall of Fame player.

