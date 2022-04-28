Skip to main content
Seahawks Reserve Seat for the Late John Clayton at NFL Draft

John Clayton reports for ESPN

With only hours remaining before the 2022 NFL draft starts, teams and personnel are waiting to make their selections. However, a well-respected and beloved reporter, the late John Clayton, will not be present for one of the biggest annual NFL events after his death earlier this year. 

But due to his tireless work ethic and genuine support for many media members throughout his career, the Seahawks are keeping his legacy alive.

Seattle reserved a seat for Clayton in this year’s draft. Clayton, a former ESPN NFL writer and contributor to Seattle Sports 710 am, died March 18 at the age of 67

Before Clayton died, he hosted The John Clayton Weekends Show on Seattle Sports 710 AM and contributed to The Fan 104.3 in Denver.

Through his career, Clayton wrote for several newspapers, including the Pittsburgh Press and the Tacoma News Tribune in Washington, before joining ESPN in 1996. He worked 22 years as a NFL writer and reporter for ESPN before he was let go in 2017 as part of mass layoffs within the company. 

After his death, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement referring to Clayton as “one of the first ‘Insiders,’” who “helped bring fans closer to the game they loved.”

“For five decades, he covered the league with endless energy and professionalism,” the statement read. “He earned my tremendous respect and admiration as a journalist but more importantly as a wonderful person.”

