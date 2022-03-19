Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Media

Roger Goodell Releases Statement on Death of NFL Reporter John Clayton

Longtime NFL reporter John Clayton passed away at the age of 67 on Friday. He worked at ESPN covering professional football for 22 years.

In a press release, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement regarding Clayton and his legacy in the NFL.

“John Clayton, one of the first ‘Insiders,’ helped bring fans closer to the game they loved. For five decades, he covered the league with endless energy and professionalism. He earned my tremendous respect and admiration as a journalist but more importantly as a wonderful person, particularly as it relates to the love, care, and devotion to his wife Pat. We will miss John and send our deepest condolences to Pat and his sister Amy.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Before working at ESPN starting in 1996, Clayton covered sports at newspapers such as The Pittsburgh Press and The Tacoma News Tribune in Washington. After being laid off by ESPN in 2017, Clayton continued covering NFL by hosting The John Clayton Weekends Show on Seattle Sports 710 AM and contributing to The Fan 104.3 in Denver.

More NFL Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Florida quarterback Emory Jones
College Football

Florida QB Emory Jones Enters Transfer Portal

The veteran quarterback will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

By Mike McDaniel
Steve Kerr and Stephen Curry talk during a game.
NBA

Steve Kerr Says Curry Injury Has Two Major Silver Linings

The Warriors coach believes missing his star PG could help the team in the long run.

By Daniel Chavkin
Gregg Popovich talks to an official.
NBA

Popovich Winks After Getting Ejected in Spurs Blowout Loss to Pelicans

The winningest coach in NBA history got the boot in the first half of Friday’s game.

By Zach Koons
Michigan defensive lineman David Ojabo
College Football

Michigan’s David Ojabo Tore Achilles at Pro Day

The NFL prospect is expected to make a full recovery, and drew comparisons to Cam Akers’s injury.

By Madison Williams
ESPN logo prior to the 2011 Sugar Bowl between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Louisiana Superdome.
More Sports

ESPN Employees Join Disney Walkout Over ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill

The parent company has yet to respond to the bill, which would restrict discussion of gender identity and sexual orientation in Florida schools.

By Madison Williams
Texas A&M football fans
College Football

Texas A&M Loses Top 2023 QB Commit Eli Holstein

The Zachary, La. native was one of the first commitments of the 2023 recruiting class last summer.

By Mike McDaniel
benzema
Soccer

Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema to Miss Clásico Due to Injury

The star forward has scored in five straight matches, but he suffered a leg injury against Mallorca on Monday.

By Andrew Gastelum
LeBron James smiling while at an NFL playoff game.
Extra Mustard

LeBron Ecstatic After Browns Trade for Deshaun Watson

He sounds pretty excited.

By Zach Koons