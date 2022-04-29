Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard
Aaron Jones, Lamar Jackson, Malik Willis, and Drake on Today's SI Feed
Aaron Jones, Lamar Jackson, Malik Willis, and Drake on Today's SI Feed

Drake Won a Massive Bet When USC’s Drake London Was Drafted

Rapper Drake made quite the bet for the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Drake wagered $100,000 bet on USC’s Drake London to be the first wide receiver drafted on Thursday night. His choice, made most likely because of his name, who had +335 odds (3.35 to 1) on the betting site Drake used to place his bet.

The Falcons surprised bettors everywhere when they chose London with the No. 8 pick. London had the third best odds behind Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson and Alabama’s Jameson Williams to be the first receiver off the board, according to Yahoo! Sports.

Drake got paid out $335,000 for his win. He posted the receipts on his Instagram story Thursday night. In the picture, it shows that Drake has $913,068.41 in his betting account, quite a subtle brag.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

It wasn’t a surprise that the Falcons selected a wide receiver, though, as the team had the best odds to be the first team to draft a player at that position. Drake just happened to be one of the lucky bettors who chose the right receiver for Atlanta.

Three more wide receivers were chosen between the No. 10–12 picks: Wilson to the Jets, Ohio State’s Chris Olave to the Saints and Williams to the Lions.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Atlanta Falcons coverage, go to Falcon Report. 

Breaking
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

YOU MAY LIKE

Adam Lefkoe and Jason Kelce react to Eagles trade for A.J. Brown.
Play
Extra Mustard

Eagles’ Kelce Reacts Live to A.J. Brown Trade

Philadelphia acquired the star WR from the Titans on Day 1 of the 2022 NFL draft.

By Jelani Scott
Angels star Mike Trout swings at a pitch.
Play
Betting

MLB Friday Best Bets: Angels, Cardinals and the Guardians-A's Over

It's hard to go against Adam Wainwright at home.

By Jennifer Piacenti
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks on from the field during pregame prior to the NFC Divisional playoff game against the 49ers.
Play
NFL

Rodgers Reacts to Packers Not Adding a WR During First Round

The Packers star addressed the lack of picks or trades for a top wide receiver on Thursday night.

By Wilton Jackson
UFC bantamweight fighter Rob Font
Play
Betting

UFC Fight Night Betting Advice: Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera

Bets and analysis for UFC Fight Night, headlined by betting favorite Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera.

By Doug Vazquez and Justin Barrasso
Cincinnati Bengals guard Jackson Carman (79)
NFL

Bengals Do Not Comment on Jackson Carman Rape Allegation

The Cincinnati player was accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl when he was 18; he continues to say it was consensual.

By Madison Williams
AJBrown
Play
Fantasy

A.J. Brown, Marquise Brown Trades Have Major Impact on Fantasy Football

The Eagles and Cardinals may have stolen the spotlight during the NFL Draft after trading for the Titans and Ravens wide receivers.

By Michael Fabiano
Jan 2, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Carolina Panthers helmets on the sidelines in the second quarter of their game against the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Panthers Reporter Discusses Likelihood Team Trades for QB

Carolina has been linked to Baker Mayfield in recent weeks as the club continues to scour the market for possible QB options.

By Jelani Scott
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) looks towards an official after a call in the third quarter against the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center.
Play
NBA

Should the Nets Commit to Kyrie Irving?

What kind of contract should the Nets offer Kyrie Irving? Can they still win it all?

By Chris Mannix and Howard Beck