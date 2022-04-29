Rapper Drake made quite the bet for the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Drake wagered $100,000 bet on USC’s Drake London to be the first wide receiver drafted on Thursday night. His choice, made most likely because of his name, who had +335 odds (3.35 to 1) on the betting site Drake used to place his bet.

The Falcons surprised bettors everywhere when they chose London with the No. 8 pick. London had the third best odds behind Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson and Alabama’s Jameson Williams to be the first receiver off the board, according to Yahoo! Sports.

Drake got paid out $335,000 for his win. He posted the receipts on his Instagram story Thursday night. In the picture, it shows that Drake has $913,068.41 in his betting account, quite a subtle brag.

It wasn’t a surprise that the Falcons selected a wide receiver, though, as the team had the best odds to be the first team to draft a player at that position. Drake just happened to be one of the lucky bettors who chose the right receiver for Atlanta.

Three more wide receivers were chosen between the No. 10–12 picks: Wilson to the Jets, Ohio State’s Chris Olave to the Saints and Williams to the Lions.

