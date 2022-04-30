The Crimson Tide made history in day two of the 2022 NFL draft on Friday. When the Commanders drafted Phidarian Mathis at No. 47 in the second round, he became the 39th player taken from Alabama’s 2017 team.

With Mathis’s selection, the 2017 Crimson Tide broke the tie with 2001 Miami for the most draft picks from a single college football team. Before the second and third rounds on Friday, both Miami and Alabama were tied at 38.

The Crimson Tide entered the 2021 draft with 32 selections from their 2017 roster. Mac Jones, Najee Harris and DeVonta Smith were among the selections last year.

With Mathis headed to Washington, he joins several 2017 Crimson Tide defensive linemen in the NFL, including Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne, Quinnen Williams, Raekwon Davis and Isaiah Buggs.

Mathis helped the Crimson Tide secure three SEC championships and two national championships from 2017 to '21.

Other key players from this record-breaking Alabama that have been drafted into the league include Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts, Damien Harris, Josh Jacobs, Trevon Diggs and Minkah Fitzpatrick.

