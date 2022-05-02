Heading into the NFL draft over the weekend, veteran color commentator Cris Collinsworth shared his thoughts on who the best player in college football was a year ago.

“Best college football player in the country last year and it wasn’t close. That’s Aidan Hutchinson.”

Hutchinson, the defensive end from Michigan, came off the board with the No. 2 pick to the Lions in the first-round of the draft on Thursday night.

Throughout the pre-draft process, Hutchinson was viewed as one of the premier pass rushers in the class, and the Lions and Collinsworth both saw it the same way as Detroit took him right near the top of the 2022 draft.

Hutchinson attended Divine Child High School in Dearborn, Mich. and grew up a fan of the Lions. After going to college at Michigan. Hutchinson now has a chance to make a significant impact for his hometown team.

Hutchinson completed his senior year with the Wolverines last season as an All-American, compiling 62 total tackles, including 16.5 for loss and 14.0 sacks.

He figures to be an instant-impact player up front defensively for the Lions in 2022 and beyond.

