Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Cris Collinsworth: ‘It Wasn’t Close’ Who College Football’s Top Player Was Last Year

Heading into the NFL draft over the weekend, veteran color commentator Cris Collinsworth shared his thoughts on who the best player in college football was a year ago.

“Best college football player in the country last year and it wasn’t close. That’s Aidan Hutchinson.”

Hutchinson, the defensive end from Michigan, came off the board with the No. 2 pick to the Lions in the first-round of the draft on Thursday night.

Throughout the pre-draft process, Hutchinson was viewed as one of the premier pass rushers in the class, and the Lions and Collinsworth both saw it the same way as Detroit took him right near the top of the 2022 draft.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Hutchinson attended Divine Child High School in Dearborn, Mich. and grew up a fan of the Lions. After going to college at Michigan. Hutchinson now has a chance to make a significant impact for his hometown team.

Hutchinson completed his senior year with the Wolverines last season as an All-American, compiling 62 total tackles, including 16.5 for loss and 14.0 sacks. 

He figures to be an instant-impact player up front defensively for the Lions in 2022 and beyond.

More NFL Coverage:

Dean ‘Ready to Go’ for Eagles Minicamp, GM Howie Roseman Says
First JSU Player Under Deion Sanders Picked in NFL Draft
Georgia Records Most Players Selected in NFL Draft History
All Lions: Dan Campbell Reviews Detroit Lions First Round Draft Picks

For more Detroit Lions coverage, go to All Lions.

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots over Utah Jazz forward Royce O’Neale, right,half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Salt Lake City.
Play
Betting

76ers-Heat, Mavericks-Suns Game 1 NBA Playoffs Bets

Bets and analysis for the second-round series openers between the top-seeded Heat and 76ers and No. 1 Suns and Mavericks.

By Kyle Wood
USC wide receiver Drake London after being selected as the eighth overall pick to the Atlanta Falcons during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Play
Fantasy

Rookie Fantasy Landing Spots Winners and Losers

Drake London, Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave are some of the draft winners, but not all fared as well.

By Michael Fabiano
rob-font-marlon-vera-ufc-on-espn-35
MMA

Marlon Vera Earns Unanimous Decision Against Rob Font Behind Big Knockdowns

Vera took home the impressive win, 48-47, 49-46 and 49-46, in Saturday's UFC on ESPN 35 event.

By John Morgan, MMA Underground
aaron-pico-bellator
MMA

Pico Eyes Title After Latest Win: 'I Can Be Bellator World Champion'

Early career setbacks left many wondering what super prospect Pico's future would hold, but his current win streak has changed all that.

By John Morgan, MMA Underground
ROBINSON CANO
MLB

Mets Designate Robinson Cano for Assignment

The former All-Star has $37.6 million remaining on his contract through 2023.

By Mike McDaniel
USMNT will play four matches in June to prepare for the World Cup
Play
Soccer

Who’s in Frame for USMNT’s Penultimate World Cup Prep Camp?

The U.S. player pool can be split into distinct groups, and entering the second-to-last pre-World Cup gathering, the charge for all involved is crystal clear.

By Avi Creditor
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid
Play
Extra Mustard

Raptors Analyst Embarrasses Himself With Awful Commentary on Joel Embiid

Broadcaster on the 76ers star’s taking an elbow to the face: ‘You get what you deserve.’

By Jimmy Traina
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw throws a third strike to strike out Detroit Tigers’ Spencer Torkelson and pass Don Sutton to become the Dodgers’ career strikeout leader during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, April 30, 2022, in Los Angeles.
MLB

The Biggest Surprises of the 2022 MLB Season So Far

The Dodgers’ pitching staff is historically great. Attendance is better than expected. Both Sox can’t hit.

By Tom Verducci