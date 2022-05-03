Raptors broadcaster Jack Armstrong has apologized for on-air comments that he made about 76ers center Joel Embiid during a sequence that included the play that resulted in the MVP candidate sustaining an orbital fracture and concussion in Game 6 of the first round playoff series.

Armstrong issued the apology on Twitter Monday.

“I’d like to apologize for my comments late in Game 6 between the Sixers and Raptors regarding Joel Embiid,” he wrote. “I regret my in the moment reaction. Embiid is a terrific player who has had an MVP season and I wish him all the best for a speedy recovery and return to play soon!”

Armstrong’s apology comes after he blistered Embiid in a series of remarks in the closing minutes of the Sixers’ series-clinching victory over the Raptors last Thursday.

Following a basket in the fourth quarter that bumped him up to 33 points on the night, the Philadelphia center broke out his signature airplane celebration. As Embiid jogged back down the court, Armstrong began his criticism.

“That’s bush league,” the Raptors analyst said while Embiid was airplaning. “Come on. That’s just bush league.”

Armstrong took the situation a step further after Embiid took an elbow to the face from Toronto’s Pascal Siakam on the ensuing possession.

“You get what you deserve,” said Armstrong. He continued, referring back to Embiid’s airplane celebration. “That’s just uncalled for. Be a good sportsman. You know what it is? Karma’s a you-know-what.”

Embiid will not play in the 76ers first two games against the Heat in the Eastern Conference semifinals, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. However, the team hopes he can clear concussion protocol and potentially return when the series shifts back to Philadelphia for Game 3.

