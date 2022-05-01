Skip to main content
NBA

Joel Embiid Could Return to 76ers for Game 3 vs. Heat, per Report

Joel Embiid will miss some time for the 76ers, but the team is hoping he will be back sooner than expected.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports Embiid will not play in Philadelphia’s first two games vs. Miami in the second round. However, the 76ers hope he can clear concussion protocol and potentially return when the series shifts to Philadelphia for Game 3.

Embiid suffered an orbital fracture and concussion during Game 6 vs. Toronto last round, and the initial diagnosis was that he would be out indefinitely. However, once Embiid clears concussion protocol, he might be able to play through the orbital fracture for the rest of the playoffs.

Four years ago, Embiid dealt with a different orbital fracture injury, which required surgery and sidelined him for three weeks. For now, Embiid is not expected to undergo surgery on this fracture, and he may try to play despite the injury instead.

These are not the only injuries Embiid is dealing with in the playoffs. Last week, it was reported that Embiid had a thumb injury that will require surgery after the season ends. Since that injury can’t get worse, and any issues Embiid has playing is just pain management, he has been playing through that issue since Game 3 vs. Toronto.

The 76ers and Heat open their second-round series in Miami Monday night at 7:30 pm ET on TNT.

