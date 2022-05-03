Yankees Announcer John Sterling Makes Another Home Run Call Blunder

They say if you go to a baseball game, you just might see something you haven’t seen before. And sometimes, you’ll see something that’s not even there.

That was the case for Yankees announcer John Sterling during New York’s 3–2 win over the Blue Jays on Monday. During the first inning, Toronto third baseman Matt Chapman drove a ball to the wall in right field that seemed destined to clear the fence. But Giancarlo Stanton made a leaping, acrobatic catch, which kept the Blue Jays off the board and threw Sterling for a bit of a loop in trying to describe the action.

Unfortunately, this wasn’t the first time this season Sterling has called a home run that never happened. The same thing occurred weeks ago when Stanton nearly tied the game against the Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium in the eighth inning, only to have the ball caught at the warning track by Raimel Tapia.

No matter the missed call, the Yankees kept on rolling, with Stanton’s catch proving immensely consequential. New York went on to win, 3–2, with Gleyber Torres driving in all three runs. The victory ran the Bombers’ win streak to 10 games, and Yankees fans likely won’t mind any announcing mishaps so long as the team keeps winning.

