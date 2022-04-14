Skip to main content
Watch: Yankees Announcer John Sterling Hilariously Bungles Home Run Call

In the bottom of the eighth inning on Wednesday night in the Bronx, the Yankees were trailing the Blue Jays 6–4.

Giancarlo Stanton entered the batter’s box with a runner on first. Toronto pitcher Trevor Richards delivered the 1–0 pitch home and Stanton drove the 93 mile-per-hour four-seam fastball to deep left field. 

Yankees play-by-play announcer John Sterling was certain that Stanton had just tied the game—except he didn’t.

“Here’s the 1–0, swung on and there it goes! Deep left center! That ball is high! It is far! It is gone … but caught,” Sterling proclaimed. “At the wall, caught by Tapia. Boy, I thought that was gone. So, Stanton got close, he sent Tapia back to the wall to make the catch, and the Yankees come up just empty. That would have tied the game.” 

In Sterling’s defense, the entire stadium got on its feet when the ball was hit, and off the bat, it certainly seemed like Stanton had just knotted up the game at six a piece.

Unfortunately for Sterling, he got a bit ahead of himself on the would-be home run call, which provided for hilarious audio for those watching the game at home. It’s not the first time this has happened to Sterling, and it is not likely to be the last.

The Yankees eventually fell to the Blue Jays 6–4.

