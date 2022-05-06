Skip to main content
Antonio Brown Calls Out Colin Kaepernick
Antonio Brown Calls Out Colin Kaepernick

Antonio Brown Calls Colin Kaepernick a ‘Trash’ Quarterback in Latest Podcast Appearance

Free agent Antonio Brown joined the Cigar Talk podcast to discuss a multitude of topics, including the state of free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who is fighting for an opportunity to get back into the NFL.

Kaepernick has not played in a professional game in over five years.

Brown was asked about Kaepernick being locked out of the league because of the social justice stances that he’s expressed in the past, but the wide receiver wasn’t buying it.

“[The NFL] gave him the money and they gave him the commercial… we don’t feel sorry for you, you took the deal!,” Brown said, referring to Kaepernick’s settlement with the NFL over his accusations of the league blackballing him.

“He don’t wanna play man, he was trash. Listen man, Kaepernick did all that and took the money and got the commercial. We don’t see Kaepernick outside [working].”

Brown went on to say that he likes Kaepernick, but that he didn’t respect him because in Brown’s view, Kaepernick happily took money from the NFL and got paid for his outspoken views.

As the NFL offseason moves into the summer, Brown and Kaepernick remain unsigned, with no indication as to whether or not either will get an opportunity with a team this upcoming season and beyond.

