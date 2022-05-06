Skip to main content
Former NFL Star In Attendance at Dave Chappelle’s Show Explains What He Saw

Comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked on Tuesday night during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

The attacker, who ambushed Chappelle on stage, sent shades of the Chris Rock-Will Smith incident reverberating through social media.

Former NFL player and current host of FS1’s Speak For Yourself Marcellus Wiley was in attendance and explained what he saw to TMZ.

“Yeah, I was in the building man, and it was crazy to be there. Lot of stars in the building, but the moment it occurred it crazy because it was time to leave. Dave was leaving the stage and coming back for an encore,” Wiley said.

“Now I’m gonna say he missed his moment too, because he missed that tackle. As a former football player, he could have got a lot cleaner hit, but he’s not a former linebacker. But he tackled Dave, and then next thing you know, the dude gets up, takes off running thinking he’s Barry Sanders,” Wiley continued.

Could it have been a planned skit poking fun at the Rock-Smith Oscars incident? Wiley thought so at first.

“In the moment I was like, ‘Yo that’s crazy,’ and then I was like, ‘Yo, that’s some Will Smith stuff,’” Wiley said before realizing that it was not a skit as the attacker was getting a beatdown from security on hand at the theatre.

Wiley said that Rock was in attendance, and took the moment as the perfect time to get an Oscars joke in.

“The craziest moment was actually funny. It’s when Chris [Rock] ran back on stage and grabbed the mic and was like, ‘Was that Will Smith?’”

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office said they will not pursue felony charges against Chappelle’s attacker. The case has been referred to the city attorney’s office for misdemeanor filing consideration.

