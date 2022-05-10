Disney Releases Trailer for Giannis Antetokounmpo Movie ‘Rise’

Disney released the trailer for the new movie Rise on Tuesday that centers around Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and his family during their journey from Greece to the NBA.

The film will star Uche Agada as the two-time MVP and follow him and his brothers through their early years in Greece. Not only did Antetokounmpo make it to the NBA against all odds but two of his brothers did as well. Kostas and Thanasis have both won NBA titles in their career.

The trailer ends with Antetokounmpo in a meeting and is asked if he knows anything about Milwaukee to which he responds, “No sir, but I would love to learn.”

Antetokounmpo was drafted with the No. 15 pick in the 2013 NBA draft. He has since been named MVP twice, Defensive Player of the Year once and has made six All Star teams. He also was named Finals MVP in 2021 when he led the Bucks to an NBA title. At 27 years old he leads the franchise in points.

The movie is set to be released Jun 24 on Disney+.

