Welcome to your Kodak moment, Gavin Sheets.

Thanks to a head-spinning error during Monday’s game against the Guardians, the White Sox outfielder delivered a blunder sure to be featured on the next edition of SportsCenter’s Not Top 10.

The play in question occurred at the top of the first inning when Sheets whiffed on a routine fly ball following a hit by Owen Miller. The miscue led to Cleveland’s first run of the contest, and a perfectly timed yet rather untamed response from Guardians commentator Rick Manning who blurted out, “Are you s------- me?”, live on air.

Listen below for the uncensored clip:

To be fair, Sheets, a second-year player who’s primarily used as a designated hitter, has been moved around quite a bit this season, seeing time at first base and at all three outfield positions. But, let’s be honest, his mistake combined with Manning’s response created a comedy of errors fans just don’t see very often.

Sheets did, however, manage to make up for his error in the second half of the inning when he delivered this three-run homer to give the White Sox an early 4–1 lead.

Feel free to use your imagination what Manning’s call might’ve been.

