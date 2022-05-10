Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

MLB Announcer Curses On Broadcast After Gavin Sheets Error

Welcome to your Kodak moment, Gavin Sheets.

Thanks to a head-spinning error during Monday’s game against the Guardians, the White Sox outfielder delivered a blunder sure to be featured on the next edition of SportsCenter’s Not Top 10.

The play in question occurred at the top of the first inning when Sheets whiffed on a routine fly ball following a hit by Owen Miller. The miscue led to Cleveland’s first run of the contest, and a perfectly timed yet rather untamed response from Guardians commentator Rick Manning who blurted out, “Are you s------- me?”, live on air.

Listen below for the uncensored clip:

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

To be fair, Sheets, a second-year player who’s primarily used as a designated hitter, has been moved around quite a bit this season, seeing time at first base and at all three outfield positions. But, let’s be honest, his mistake combined with Manning’s response created a comedy of errors fans just don’t see very often.

Sheets did, however, manage to make up for his error in the second half of the inning when he delivered this three-run homer to give the White Sox an early 4–1 lead.

Feel free to use your imagination what Manning’s call might’ve been.

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

Breaking
Chicago White Sox
Chicago White Sox

YOU MAY LIKE

Jan 2, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel (25) rushes during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Report: Sony Michel To Sign Deal With Dolphins

The two-time Super Bowl champion spent the 2021 season with the Rams following a three-year stint in New England.

By Jelani Scott
Grizzlies guard Ja Morant sits on the ground during a game.
NBA

Ja Morant Reacts on Twitter After Being Ruled Out For Game 4

The Grizzlies guard tried to take on a tone of optimism after getting sidelined from Monday’s contest.

By Zach Koons
Suns head coach Monty Williams hands off the ball during a break in the action.
Extra Mustard

Suns Players Surprise HC Monty Williams With COY Award (Video)

The Phoenix coach credited his team as a major reason for the accolade.

By Zach Koons
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr looks on against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at the Smoothie King Center.
NBA

Steve Kerr Will Miss Game 4 After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Golden State enters Monday’s game looking to take a commanding 3–1 lead over Memphis.

By Jelani Scott
FILE - Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) plays against the Arizona Cardinals during an NFL football game on Dec. 25, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. Taylor was named to The Associated Press 2021 NFL All-Pro Team, announced Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Top 200 Dynasty Fantasy Rankings

With rookies drafted onto their new teams, here is the latest list of the top 200 dynasty rankings.

By Michael Fabiano
Brett Favre/USA Today
NFL

Mississippi Sues Brett Favre, Three Ex-Wrestlers Over Welfare Misspending

The lawsuit says the defendants “squandered” more than $20 million from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families anti-poverty program.

By Associated Press
1-joel-embiid
NBA

Joel Embiid’s MVP Loss Doesn’t Diminish His Legacy

The 76ers star won’t take home that particular piece of hardware this season, but there aren’t too many players the Sixers—or any team—would take over him.

By Chris Mannix
maqb-050922
Play
NFL

Those Monday Night Football Doubleheaders? They Aren’t Doubleheaders…

Plus, Richard Sherman’s TV future, James Bradberry on the trade block, four rookies already impressing, and more!

By Albert Breer