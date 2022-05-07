Skip to main content
Blue Jays Twitter Account Takes Shot at Michigan Football

The Blue Jays social media manager didn’t hold back on Saturday afternoon while the team was playing the Guardians in Ohio.

When the Toronto team led 6–1 midway through the fourth inning, the team’s Twitter account decided to poke fun at Michigan football, playing on the historic rivalry between the Wolverines and Ohio State.

“Teams wearing Blue don’t usually score touchdowns in Ohio on Saturday afternoons,” the Blue Jays tweeted. “We did, though.”

Ohio State has dominated in the rivalry games for much of the last decade. When the Wolverines beat the Buckeyes in November 2021, it was the first time the Blue and Maize beat its rival since 2011.

The two schools meet at the Shoe once again in November of this year. Maybe Jim Harbaugh’s squad will have its chance to respond to the Blue Jays then.

