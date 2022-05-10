Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Trailer Drops for Film Starring Adam Sandler, NBA Forward Juancho Hernangomez

A new Netflix trailer for the film Hustle dropped Tuesday starring Adam Sander and Jazz power forward Juancho Hernangomez in a very unlikely duo. The trailer is littered with current and former NBA players. 

Sandler stars as a 76ers scout who has aspirations to be an NBA coach but is down on his luck after 30 years working in the NBA. But he finds a special talent in Spain, the player Hernangomez portrays. The story follows Sander’s character as he tries to balance his personal life with trying to give the young Spaniard a solid shot in the NBA. 

Hernangomez is actually from Spain but was drafted by the Nuggets in 2016. The trailer featured current and NBA players including Boban Marjanović, Kenny Smith, Aaron Gordon, Julius Erving, Mark Jackson, Anthony Edwards, Kyle Lowry, Tobias Harris, Seth Curry and more. LeBron James and Sandler both served as producers

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The film is slated to be released on June 8 in select theaters and on Netflix. 

More NBA Coverage:

Joel Embiid’s MVP Loss Doesn’t Diminish His Legacy
Mavericks Ban Fans Involved in Incident With CP3’s Family
Dillon Brooks Responds to Steve Kerr Saying He ‘Broke the Code’

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

tom-brady
Play
Extra Mustard

Tom Brady Joining Fox Sports: Winners, Fallout, Analysis

The quarterback will become Fox Sports' lead NFL analyst once he retires.

By Jimmy Traina
tom-brady-honest-broadcaster
Play
NFL

Which Version of Tom Brady Will We Get in the Broadcast Booth?

The legendary quarterback has an unmatched amount of NFL experience, but here’s hoping he’ll be more honest than most ex-players who jump to announcing.

By Conor Orr
Coleen Rooney arrives for her trial vs. Rebekah Vardy
Soccer

‘Wagatha Christie’ Libel Trial Involving Rooney, Vardy’s Wives Begins

Coleen Rooney carried out a social media sting and outed Rebekah Vardy for allegedly sharing stories with The Sun. Now she’s being sued for libel.

By Associated Press
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady walks off the field after a game.
Extra Mustard

Brady to Reportedly Land Record-Breaking Deal With Fox

Once the legendary quarterback transitions into the booth, he’ll earn a hefty payday.

By Zach Koons
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich looks on during a game.
Play
NBA

Coach Pop’s Legacy Is on Full Display in NBA Playoffs

A rundown of Spurs coach Gregg Popovich's ties to every head coach left in the postseason.

By Chris Herring
A general view of the San Antonio Spurs logo on the court.
NBA

Spurs Owner Reassures Fans That Team Is Staying in San Antonio

Chairman Peter J. Holt penned a letter amid speculation that the franchise is plotting to move out of the AT&T Center.

By Zach Koons
Mike Davis at training camp for the Falcons.
NFL

Report: Ravens RB Loses Jewelry, Special Cleats in Robbery

The cleats were dedicated to his father who died of cancer in 2019.

By Joseph Salvador
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) sits on the bench against the Golden State Warriors.
NBA

'Dirty' Accusations Taint These Playoffs

By Chris Herring