A new Netflix trailer for the film Hustle dropped Tuesday starring Adam Sander and Jazz power forward Juancho Hernangomez in a very unlikely duo. The trailer is littered with current and former NBA players.

Sandler stars as a 76ers scout who has aspirations to be an NBA coach but is down on his luck after 30 years working in the NBA. But he finds a special talent in Spain, the player Hernangomez portrays. The story follows Sander’s character as he tries to balance his personal life with trying to give the young Spaniard a solid shot in the NBA.

Hernangomez is actually from Spain but was drafted by the Nuggets in 2016. The trailer featured current and NBA players including Boban Marjanović, Kenny Smith, Aaron Gordon, Julius Erving, Mark Jackson, Anthony Edwards, Kyle Lowry, Tobias Harris, Seth Curry and more. LeBron James and Sandler both served as producers

The film is slated to be released on June 8 in select theaters and on Netflix.

