Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard
Tua Tagovailoa, Devin Booker and DJ Khaled on Today's SI Feed
Tua Tagovailoa, Devin Booker and DJ Khaled on Today's SI Feed

Tyreek Hill Defends Tua Tagovailoa With New Highlight Video

A slow motion video of a deep practice pass from Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to his new favorite target, Tyreek Hill, led to a wave of jokes at the QB’s expense. While the franchise’s social media team produced the video to make it extra dramatic, the wobble as it flew threw the air was pronounced, and at the end of the video, Hill clearly had to stop to catch it before turning up field.

The video has further played into the narrative, fair or unfair, that Tagovailoa doesn’t have the requisite arm strength to be a top-flight NFL quarterback. Where the Dolphins failed, Hill has his new QB’s back.

The former Chiefs wide receiver posted his own highlight reel of Tagovailoa on Twitter Thursday evening, showing off some far more impressive throws. 

“Can y’all chill or nah ? We talking about practice,” Hill wrote, channeling the famous Allen Iverson rant.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

And give credit where it’s due, these throws are far more impressive, showing tighter spirals from Tagovailoa as he hit his receivers in stride.

Of course, any response to either video is fairly overblown. One practice throw doesn’t dictate whether a quarterback can cut it in the league or not. Fans will find out plenty once Tagovailoa, Hill and the new-look Dolphins offense, under first-year head coach Mike McDaniel, hit the field in September

More NFL Coverage:

For more Miami Dolphins coverage, go to All Dolphins. 

Breaking
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

YOU MAY LIKE

Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) stops Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, left, on a drive to the basket during the first half of Game 5 of an Eastern Conference semifinal in the NBA basketball playoffs, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Boston.
Play
Betting

Celtics-Bucks Game 6 Same-Game Parlay

Bet on this four-leg, same-game parlay for Friday’s game 6 featuring the Bucks attempting to win the series against the Celtics.

By Kyle Wood
North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Terquavion Smith (0) passes the ball in the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
NBA

2022 NBA Draft Sleepers: Under-the-Radar Prospects to Watch

Terquavion Smith, Keon Ellis and Tyrese Martin are just a few underappreciated prospects you should keep a close eye on.

By Jeremy Woo
nfl-prime-time-schedule-aaron-rodgers-joe-buck-tom-brady
Play
NFL

2022 NFL Schedule: Analyzing the Prime-Time Games

NBC’s Sunday Night Football once again has the best overall slate, but ESPN’s new booth has its best schedule in ages. Amazon Prime’s Thursday schedule has some clunkers.

By Jimmy Traina
Brittney Griner with the Mercury.
Play
WNBA

Brittney Griner’s Pre-Trial Detention in Russia Extended

The WNBA star was arrested in February.

By Associated Press
Seattle Mariners George Kirby
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Week 6 Pickups

If these players are available in your fantasy baseball league, they can add value.

By Jennifer Piacenti
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) is guarded by Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.
Play
NBA

Celtics-Bucks Is an Instant Classic

Stan Van Gundy talks Boston vs. Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum ahead of Game 6.

By Michael Pina
dCOVfunohtani_H
Play
MLB

Hitter, Pitcher, Prankster: Shohei Ohtani Is a Triple Threat

The reigning AL MVP is perhaps the most talented player in MLB history. He’s also pretty funny.

By Stephanie Apstein
Luka Doncic
Play
NBA

Luka Doncic, Mavericks Find Winning Formula Against Suns

Can Dallas really upset Phoenix? Breaking down how Jason Kidd's small-ball approach has the team on the verge of advancing to the conference finals.

By Michael Shapiro