Tyreek Hill Defends Tua Tagovailoa With New Highlight Video

A slow motion video of a deep practice pass from Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to his new favorite target, Tyreek Hill, led to a wave of jokes at the QB’s expense. While the franchise’s social media team produced the video to make it extra dramatic, the wobble as it flew threw the air was pronounced, and at the end of the video, Hill clearly had to stop to catch it before turning up field.

The video has further played into the narrative, fair or unfair, that Tagovailoa doesn’t have the requisite arm strength to be a top-flight NFL quarterback. Where the Dolphins failed, Hill has his new QB’s back.

The former Chiefs wide receiver posted his own highlight reel of Tagovailoa on Twitter Thursday evening, showing off some far more impressive throws.

“Can y’all chill or nah ? We talking about practice,” Hill wrote, channeling the famous Allen Iverson rant.

And give credit where it’s due, these throws are far more impressive, showing tighter spirals from Tagovailoa as he hit his receivers in stride.

Of course, any response to either video is fairly overblown. One practice throw doesn’t dictate whether a quarterback can cut it in the league or not. Fans will find out plenty once Tagovailoa, Hill and the new-look Dolphins offense, under first-year head coach Mike McDaniel, hit the field in September.

