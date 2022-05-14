Camille Kostek's Return to SI Swimsuit Issue for 2022 Is Near and Dear to Her Heart

Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

She might be very well known for being a former Patriots cheerleader and Rob Gronkowski's partner in crime, but it's no secret that Camille Kostek is a star in her own right. Between being a model, television host, actress, and even having her own collection of swimwear as part of Swimsuits For All, she's certainly leaving her mark on the world.

She's graced the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit four times, and was featured on the cover of the magazine in 2019. Kostek is back again this year for the 2022 issue of SI Swim, which will be released on Monday, May 16. While everyone was blown away by last year’s photos, this just might be Camille’s most impressive appearance yet.

Kostek is just as excited to be continuing her journey with the SI Swim family as we are. She shared the big news on Instagram earlier this week, and filled everyone in on why the 2022 photo shoot is particularly important to her.

She captioned the post with, "Year five! @si_swimsuit! This was shot in St. Croix where I have been creating memories since I was a little girl. My mom grew up in the Virgin Islands and I still have family on the island, so the moment I found out I’d be shooting in a place so close to my heart for a brand so close to my heart … I was exploding with gratitude and excitement."

Kostek also shared a sneak peek of her new collection for Swimsuits for All, which is a line that's designed for women of all shapes and sizes.

Be sure to check out Camille Kostek's fifth-time appearance in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's new 2022 issue.

