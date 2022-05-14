Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Camille Kostek's Return to SI Swimsuit Issue for 2022 Is Near and Dear to Her Heart

As an SI Swimsuit alum, Kostek's fifth-time appearance is particularly special to her.
camille kostek

She might be very well known for being a former Patriots cheerleader and Rob Gronkowski's partner in crime, but it's no secret that Camille Kostek is a star in her own right. Between being a model, television host, actress, and even having her own collection of swimwear as part of Swimsuits For All, she's certainly leaving her mark on the world.

She's graced the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit four times, and was featured on the cover of the magazine in 2019. Kostek is back again this year for the 2022 issue of SI Swim, which will be released on Monday, May 16. While everyone was blown away by last year’s photos, this just might be Camille’s most impressive appearance yet.

Kostek is just as excited to be continuing her journey with the SI Swim family as we are. She shared the big news on Instagram earlier this week, and filled everyone in on why the 2022 photo shoot is particularly important to her.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

She captioned the post with, "Year five! @si_swimsuit! This was shot in St. Croix where I have been creating memories since I was a little girl. My mom grew up in the Virgin Islands and I still have family on the island, so the moment I found out I’d be shooting in a place so close to my heart for a brand so close to my heart … I was exploding with gratitude and excitement."

Kostek also shared a sneak peek of her new collection for Swimsuits for All, which is a line that's designed for women of all shapes and sizes. 

Be sure to check out Camille Kostek's fifth-time appearance in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's new 2022 issue.

Click here for more SI Swimsuit content.

SI Swimsuit

YOU MAY LIKE

Iga Świątek celebrates a point during an Italian Open match.
Tennis

Iga Swiatek Matches Serena Williams’s 27-Match Win Streak

She now has a top-five WTA win streak dating back to 2000.

By Associated Press
Allegiant Stadium of the Las Vegas Raiders
NFL

Former Raiders Employees Detail Front Office Dysfunction, per Report

The team has reportedly had to settle multiple lawsuits and dealt with organizational turnover in the past year.

By Daniel Chavkin
katie austin
Extra Mustard

Beloved Fitness Influencer Katie Austin Stars As Rookie in 2022’s SI Swimsuit Issue

Austin, who won SI's swim search in 2021, is known for prioritizing her mental health as well as her physical health.

By Lauren Gordon
May 1, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Cincinnati Reds shortstop Kyle Farmer (17) in the dugout following the loss to the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.
Play
MLB

Inside the Reds’ Historically Bad Start to the Season

Losing is a collection of tiny, individual tragedies. And so far this season, Cincinnati has done a lot of losing.

By Stephanie Apstein
Florida Panthers players celebrate after their game against the Washington Capitals in overtime in game six of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Capital One Arena. The Panthers won the series 4-2.
NHL

Panthers Beat Capitals for First Series Win Since ’96

Florida will face either the Lightning or the Maple Leafs in the next round.

By Associated Press
Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum tries to get past Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo during the second half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series Friday, May 13, 2022, in Milwaukee.
Play
NBA

Tatum, Celtics Dominate to Send Epic Series to Game 7

While Jayson Tatum had his superstar moment, Milwaukee’s limited offensive versatility will make for a bigger challenge in the series’s decisive game.

By Chris Herring
May 13, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) reacts after making a three point basket against the Memphis Grizzlies in the second quarter during game six of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Chase Center.
NBA

Warriors Close Strong to Advance Past Grizzlies to Western Conference Finals

Golden State used a strong fourth quarter to move on to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in three seasons.

By Mike McDaniel
fiserv-forum
NBA

Two People Shot Outside Fiserv Forum After Bucks-Celtics

The incident caused chaos around the Deer District after shots rang out near the arena.

By Mike McDaniel