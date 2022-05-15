Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Jordan Spieth Makes Fan’s Day: ‘My Favorite Player! Jackpot!’

Jordan Spieth ended the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson Classic one shot off the lead, but his best moment of the day wasn’t related to his score. After finishing his round with a strong 64, Spieth gave his ball to a young fan in the stands as he walked off the course

The kid was so excited when he got the ball he couldn’t contain his excitement.

“My favorite player! Jackpot!” the kid said.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The ball Spieth gave away was definitely the one he used on the final hole of his round, where he scored a birdie on the Par 5. Spieth tallied nine birdies on the day and only one bogey to make his move toward the top of the leaderboard.

Spieth will open the final round of the tournament in the final pairing, aiming to jump Sebastian Munoz for the victory. However, nothing will beat the moment he had with one of his biggest fans.

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Peyton Manning and Russell Wilson embrace after the Super Bowl.
Extra Mustard

Peyton Manning, Russell Wilson Watch Film Together 18 Years Later

One legendary Broncos quarterback is helping Denver's newest QB prepare for the season.

By Daniel Chavkin
UFC_JB_2022-05-14_0633_1f295934-f8e8-40b9-ad13-64cdade46cce
MMA

Blachowicz Awarded TKO Win After Injury Cuts Rakic's Night Short

Jan Blachowicz positioned himself to potentially challenge for the light heavyweight title after scoring a victory in Saturday's UFC Fight Night main event.

By John Morgan, MMA Underground
May 14, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron (37) leaves the ice after the game against the Carolina Hurricanes in game seven of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Bruins Captain Patrice Bergeron Unsure About Retirement

Bergeron's actions at the end of the Bruins’ loss seemed to indicate a possible farewell.

By Jelani Scott
Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott, left, poses with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and the trophy after winning the English FA Cup final soccer match between Chelsea and Liverpool, at Wembley stadium, in London, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Soccer

Liverpool Celebrate FA Cup Win With Salah's ALS-Stricken Teammate

Liverpool celebrated its big win alongside Mo Salah's former Egyptian teammate Moamen Zakaria, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2020.

By Jelani Scott
May 14, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Mitchell Marner (16) reacts as Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) and Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrate the win at the end of the third period of game seven of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Maple Leafs Out After Losing 10th Straight Potential Series Clincher

Tampa Bay defeated Toronto, 2–1, in Game 7 on Saturday night to win their first-round playoff series.

By Associated Press
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) and Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77)
NBA

Game 7 Predictions: Who Will Win Bucks-Celts, Mavs-Suns?

Sunday’s NBA playoffs feature two series-deciding games, and they both could go either way.

By SI NBA Staff
Feb 14, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; The NFL shield logo is seen at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
NFL

Bills, Giants Express Support for Buffalo Shooting Victims, Families

Members of both organizations offered their condolences following a devastating mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket on Saturday.

By Jelani Scott
sue bird-Diana Taurasi-olympics
Extra Mustard

Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi Have Hilarious Exchange Mid-Game

The two WNBA legends were simply competing in a tightly-contested early season battle.

By Wilton Jackson