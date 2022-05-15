Jordan Spieth Makes Fan’s Day: ‘My Favorite Player! Jackpot!’

Jordan Spieth ended the third round of the AT&T Byron Nelson Classic one shot off the lead, but his best moment of the day wasn’t related to his score. After finishing his round with a strong 64, Spieth gave his ball to a young fan in the stands as he walked off the course

The kid was so excited when he got the ball he couldn’t contain his excitement.

“My favorite player! Jackpot!” the kid said.

The ball Spieth gave away was definitely the one he used on the final hole of his round, where he scored a birdie on the Par 5. Spieth tallied nine birdies on the day and only one bogey to make his move toward the top of the leaderboard.

Spieth will open the final round of the tournament in the final pairing, aiming to jump Sebastian Munoz for the victory. However, nothing will beat the moment he had with one of his biggest fans.

