Lamar Jackson Files Trademark for Potential Restaurant, per Report

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson filed for two trademarks on Wednesday, according to trademark attorney Josh Gerben.

In the filings, it appears the quarterback plans to use the names for restaurant service purposes. Additionally, the names could be used for multiple clothing purposes, such as footwear or headwear.

The two names he filed trademarks for are “Play Action Soulfood and More” and “You 8 Yet?”

The second name is in reference to his No. 8 jersey for the Ravens. 

The details of Jackson’s plans for these trademarks is unknown, although it is presumed that the quarterback wants to create a restaurant or two in the Baltimore area with these names.

Jackson responded to a tweet about his filing later Wednesday afternoon, using the “OK hand” emoji. 

