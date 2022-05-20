Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Lamar Jackson in Awe of Ambidextrous High School Quarterback

Lamar Jackson appeared impressed by a video of the ambidextrous high school quarterback Mikey Gow on Thursday.

SportsCenter reposted a video of Gow from @theqbplug on TikTok, and the Ravens quarterback quote tweeted the video stating that Gow will be a “#1 Overall pick” in the future, adding four fire emojis.

Gow responded to the shoutout from Jackson, posting three saluting emojis, meaning he will try to become the No. 1 pick for Jackson.

The video narrator asks at the end if people think it is an advantage for a quarterback to be ambidextrous? Although there were mixed responses, Jackson seems to think it is.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Some colleges seem to agree, as Gow already has 13 schools looking at him according to 247Sports. Those schools include Notre Dame, Michigan, Oklahoma State and Texas. 

However, he has a while before he has to choose his future college as he is only entering his sophomore season. He started as a 14-year-old freshman for Bellevue East High School in Nebraska. His home state school, Nebraska, is also interested in him.

Gow won’t have a chance to be the No. 1 overall pick until at least the 2028 NFL draft, which would follow his junior year of college. So, Jackson and football fans will have to wait a while to see if Jackson’s prediction comes true.

More Extra Mustard:

Breaking
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

YOU MAY LIKE

Iga Świątek celebrates a point during an Italian Open match.
Tennis

2022 French Open Seed Reports

Breaking down the men's and women's draws for the second major tournament of the year.

By Jon Wertheim
Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffen reacts after being defeated by the Baylor Bears in the 2022 Sugar Bowl.
College Football

SEC Reportedly Shuts Down Coach Media Availability

Lane Kiffin was asked to speak on “The Dan Patrick Show,” but said he wasn’t allowed to due to this new rule.

By Madison Williams
AP22140073723588
Play
Betting

Celtics Even Up Series with Heat

Plus, a Stanley Cup playoffs update and essential fantasy football reading.

By Kyle Wood
Alabama coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher.
College Football

SI:AM | Nick Saban vs. Jimbo Fisher Is a ‘Full-Fledged War’

Plus, Rory McIlroy starts hot.

By Josh Rosenblat and Dan Gartland
Portland Trailblazer Damian Lillard reacts after getting the seventh pick during the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery.
Play
NBA

Which NBA Team Needs a Big Offseason?

Thunder? Blazers? Kings? Debating which franchises need to strike gold this summer.

By Chris Mannix and Howard Beck
Carnell Tate
Play
College Football

Elite WR Tate Finished with Visits, Focusing on Verbal Commitment Decision

IMG Academy star to make commitment between LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Tennessee

By John Garcia Jr.
khabib-nurmagomedov-eagle-fc-47-video
MMA

Nurmagomedov Rules Out Return to Cage: 'My Time is Finished'

Undefeated former champion focused on Eagle FC, wants to see Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev for UFC title

By John Morgan, MMA Underground
Alabama coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher.
Play
College Football

Saban-Fisher Feud Shows Winning CFB Coaches Are Still Untouchable

This week’s drama down South just displays that successful coaches will always be backed, no matter what they say.

By Michael Rosenberg