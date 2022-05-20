Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard

Social Media Debates Whether Tyler Herro’s Chase-Down Block Should Have Been a Foul

The Celtics made headlines Thursday with a 127–102 win to even the Eastern Conference finals, but their big victory hasn’t stopped fans from debating a thrilling yet controversial play that took place early in Game 2.

The sequence in question occurred around the 3:30 mark of the first quarter after Marcus Smart, the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year, stole a pass from Heat guard Tyler Herro, the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year. As Smart took off down the floor and gathered for a layup, Herro jumped with him and swatted his attempt of the glass while Smart tumbled to the floor.

Instead of walking away with a clean, chase-down block, Herro was instead called for a foul, much to the chagrin of the Heat faithful.

The shocking call caused quite a stir inside FTX Arena and on social media shortly thereafter. Evidently, commentators Mike Breen, Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy were also a bit  as well.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

”That looked like a spectacular defensive play, instead the whistle and two free throws,” Breen said as Heat fans protested the call.

“Well, that didn’t look like a foul at all. This is a great job by Herro. … man, what a play,” Jackson retorted before JVG co-signed his take.

As a player more known for his offensive prowess, Herro has surprisingly given the series one of its early signature plays with his sensational defensive effort. It’ll be intriguing to see what others may follow as the series continues.

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking
Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics

YOU MAY LIKE

Shuai Peng of China returns a shot at the 2019 US Open.
Tennis

Peng Shuai in Contact With IOC, President Says

The Chinese tennis player’s safety has been a concern since early November.

By Associated Press
Deion Sanders during a Jackson State football game.
Play
College Football

Sanders Issues Warning to Saban After Recent NIL Comments

Sanders: “… I know what time it is… They forget I know who’s been bringing the bag and dropping it off.”

By Wilton Jackson
Patrick Vieira kicked an Everton fan
Soccer

Police Probe Everton Pitch Invasion After Vieira’s Altercation With Fan

Everton fans stormed the field after the club secured safety in the Premier League following a comeback win over Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace.

By Associated Press
The Metropolitan Riveters practice at the ice rink.
NHL

Chloe Primerano Becomes First Woman Skater Drafted by CHL

The defender was chosen 267th overall by the Vancouver Giants.

By Madison Williams
New York Yankees starting pitcher Nestor Cortes throws against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, May 15, 2022.
Play
Betting

White Sox-Yankees, Tigers-Guardians, Padres-Giants Bets

Bets and analysis for Friday’s White Sox-Yankees, Tigers-Guardians and Padres-Giants games.

By Jennifer Piacenti
FILE -Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) smiles as he runs off the field after an NFL preseason football game against the Houston Texans, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Houston. Tom Brady will be on the hot seat – this time during a Netflix roast. Netflix announced Tuesday, May 17, 2022, the seven-time Super Bowl champion will be featured first in a series of upcoming specials called “Greatest Roasts of All Time: GROAT.” Brady is the executive producer of the series, with his roast set to tape in 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson, File)
Play
Extra Mustard

Ryan Fitzpatrick’s Comments Add to Brady Handshake Controversy

The journeyman QB revealed the Bucs captain snubbed him on more than one occasion.

By Jelani Scott
FIFA-World-Cup-Host-Cities-2026
Play
Soccer

FIFA Announces Date to Reveal 2026 World Cup Host Cities

The much-anticipated announcement will set the stage for the World Cup being co-hosted by the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

By Avi Creditor
NFL Half of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman
Play
Media

Troy Aikman Says Erin Andrews Was ‘Toughest Call’ To Make

The two, along with Joe Buck, worked together at Fox for 10 years.

By Madison Williams