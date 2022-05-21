Jimbo Fisher’s response to Nick Saban’s comments on Texas A&M football seemed to open a can of worms in the college football world. Many people are taking Fisher’s side, but not everyone is.

Former Florida and South Carolina head coach Steve Spurrier is backing Saban in this feud. “The Head Ball Coach” doesn’t understand why Fisher is so upset.

“I don’t know why [Fisher] is mad at Saban,” Spurrier said, via Mike Griffith of DawgNation.

According to Spurrier, nothing Saban said about Fisher was false, so the Aggies head coach shouldn’t be mad. Additionally, Spurrier thinks Fisher has decided to comment on Saban since Texas A&M beat Alabama last year.

“I don’t think Saban told any lies in there, so I don’t know what he was mad about,” he said. “Since [Fisher] beat him last year, I guess he can talk now.”

However, Spurrier thinks Saban’s success over Fisher still gives the Crimson Tide head coach the upper hand.

“He hasn’t beat much of anybody, but he beat Saban last year,” Spurrier said. “But they haven’t won the division or anything since he’s been there.”

Spurrier may be the latest college football figure to weigh in on this feud, but he probably won’t be the last.

