Nick Saban, Bronny James, and Shaq on Today's SI Feed

Watch: Jimbo Fisher Calls Nick Saban’s Comments ‘Despicable’

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher had a scathing response Thursday to Alabama coach Nick Saban’s comments that the Aggies bought their players. In his response, he called Saban a “narcissist” and insinuated that Saban has not followed NCAA rules in the past.

“Some people think they’re God,” Fisher said. “Go dig into how God did his deal. You may find out about a guy, a lot of things you don’t want to know. We build him up to be the czar of football. Go dig into his past.”

On Wednesday, Saban accused the Aggies of getting the No. 1 recruiting class by paying players using Name, Image and Likeness deals. 

“A&M bought every player on their team,” Saban said. “Made a deal for Name, Image and Likeness. We didn’t buy one player. But I don’t know if we’re gonna be able to sustain that in the future because more and more people are doing it.”  

Fisher called the comments “despicable,” “a shame” and “disgusting.” He also addressed rumors that Texas A&M had bought the No. 1 recruiting class back in February. 

“Players and your team, they do get those things.. We were one of the lower ones. I mean if I remember right it was Nick [Saban] who brought it up that his quarterback got a million-dollar deal. And that was great,” he said in February. “Ohio State put out an article that they have the highest NIL deals of anybody in the country, which is legal, it’s all legal, it’s fine.

“But that had nothing to do with this class or anything else… this was hard work by our staff,” he added “It’s insulting to the kids who come here, that you insinuate that.” 

Fisher said Saban has called him, but he will not be taking Saban’s call. 

