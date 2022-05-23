Former Oasis lead guitarist Noel Gallagher revealed he received stitches in his face after being accidentally headbutted by the father of centerback Rúben Dias as the pair celebrated Manchester City’s second-half comeback to clinch the Premier League title Sunday.

The musician and noted City fan said that he was “covered in blood” after the club scored a third goal to take a late lead after trailing Aston Villa 2–0 after 75 minutes. İlkay Gündoğan played the hero, finding the back of the net in the 81st minute to give the team a 3–2 advantage. The score sent the Manchester home crowd into pandemonium, but for Gallagher, the euphoria was short-lived.

“As the third goal goes in there is absolute bedlam. ... In the stadium where we sit, Ruben Dias’ family are in the box, a couple of boxes up,” Gallagher told TalkSport.

"So I'm jumping around like an idiot, passing my 11-year-old son around like the Premier League trophy, everyone is lifting him up. And I turn around and Ruben Dias' dad runs straight into me, headbutts me. I'm on the floor covered in blood.

“I don’t see the last two minutes. I’ve got to get taken down by the St. John Ambulance and had to get stitched up. I’ve got stitches in my top lip, I’ve got two black eyes.”

As for Dias’s father? Well, he was just fine.

"He's a big bear of a man, he almost knocked my teeth out," Gallagher said. "As I'm going down the corridor, Pep's running up crying and we kind of hug each other and he says, 'What's up with your face?'

“I look like I’ve had my head smashed in. It’s unbelievable. A lot of City fans are asking, ‘You all right? What’s happened?’ And I said, ‘You’ll never guess.’”

