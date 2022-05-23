Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard
Manchester City Retains Premier League Title on Final Day
Manchester City Retains Premier League Title on Final Day

Oasis Star Noel Gallagher Headbutted During Manchester City Celebration

Former Oasis lead guitarist Noel Gallagher revealed he received stitches in his face after being accidentally headbutted by the father of centerback Rúben Dias as the pair celebrated Manchester City’s second-half comeback to clinch the Premier League title Sunday.

The musician and noted City fan said that he was “covered in blood” after the club scored a third goal to take a late lead after trailing Aston Villa 2–0 after 75 minutes. İlkay Gündoğan played the hero, finding the back of the net in the 81st minute to give the team a 3–2 advantage. The score sent the Manchester home crowd into pandemonium, but for Gallagher, the euphoria was short-lived.

“As the third goal goes in there is absolute bedlam. ... In the stadium where we sit, Ruben Dias’ family are in the box, a couple of boxes up,” Gallagher told TalkSport.

"So I'm jumping around like an idiot, passing my 11-year-old son around like the Premier League trophy, everyone is lifting him up. And I turn around and Ruben Dias' dad runs straight into me, headbutts me. I'm on the floor covered in blood.

“I don’t see the last two minutes. I’ve got to get taken down by the St. John Ambulance and had to get stitched up. I’ve got stitches in my top lip, I’ve got two black eyes.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

As for Dias’s father? Well, he was just fine. 

"He's a big bear of a man, he almost knocked my teeth out," Gallagher said. "As I'm going down the corridor, Pep's running up crying and we kind of hug each other and he says, 'What's up with your face?'

“I look like I’ve had my head smashed in. It’s unbelievable. A lot of City fans are asking, ‘You all right? What’s happened?’ And I said, ‘You’ll never guess.’”

More Soccer Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after a basket during the first half against the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals, Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Dallas.
Play
Betting

Luka Dončić’s History of Delivering for Bettors in Elimination Games

Luka Dončić and the Mavericks face elimination Tuesday in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals, and Dončić is known for delivering in elimination games.

By Kyle Wood
TyreekHill_OTAs
Play
Fantasy

Tyreek Hill, Javonte Williams Among Potential 2022 Fantasy Busts

Beware these 10 players, whose might be overvalued for various reasons.

By Michael Fabiano
USA swimming
Olympics

USA Swimming Sets Dates for 2024 Olympic Trials in Indianapolis

The Olympic trials will begin on June 15.

By Associated Press
Kylian Mbappe is staying at PSG
Soccer

Mbappe Insists He Has No Say in PSG Coach, Player Signings

Despite reports suggesting that Kylian Mbappé’s power at PSG has grown with his new deal, the player dismissed any role beyond being a striker.

By Associated Press
A detailed view of a new Commanders helmet during a press conference.
NFL

Report: Commanders Spend $100 Million on Land in VA

The move signals a possible next step in building a new stadium for the franchise.

By Zach Koons
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) dunks the ball over Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic.
Extra Mustard

Old Clip of Nick Wright Blasting Andrew Wiggins Goes Viral

The FS1 host is getting roasted for a video clip of him calling the Wiggins acquisition “unspeakable” in 2020.

By Mike McDaniel
Brenden Aaronson is headed to Leeds United
Play
Soccer

Report: Leeds Signs U.S.’s Aaronson After Avoiding Relegation

Leeds United tried to sign Brenden Aaronson in the January transfer window, but it will bring the U.S. winger to the Premier League this summer instead.

By Avi Creditor
naomi-osaka-french-open
Play
Tennis

Osaka Loses in First Round of French Open, May Skip Wimbledon

The four-time Grand Slam winner lost to Amanda Anisimova in straight sets.

By Associated Press