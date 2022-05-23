After Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins starred in Golden State’s 109–100 victory in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals on Sunday night, a video of FS1’s Nick Wright from February 2020 is going viral.

In a video from the network’s show “First Things First,” Wright detailed his belief that Golden State made a mistake signing the former Timberwolves wing.

“Andrew Wiggins is a bad basketball player,” Wright said. “He’s owed $95 million over the next three years, starting next year. It’s unspeakable the Warriors did this. … It’s over for them now. We will never see Steph in another NBA finals again. Ever.”

Wright was obviously well off the mark with his assessment of Wiggins, who has proven to be a valuable member of the Warriors starting lineup since arriving in Golden State.

In fact, his return from injury on Sunday night sparked the Warriors offensively. He finished with 27 points and 11 rebounds on 11-for-20 shooting and is a big reason why Golden State is once again on the cusp of the NBA finals.

Wright is one game away from needing to eat crow, as not only are the Warriors looking like they will return to the NBA finals, but Wiggins is looking like a major piece towards making that happen.

