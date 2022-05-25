While the Splash Brothers took the court in Dallas in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday night, it was the weather outside the American Airlines Center that caused problems for Dallas.

Rain begin pouring through apparent leaks in the roof, causing a rain delay as water fell onto the court from above. Coming out of the half with the Mavericks leading 62–47, the rain falling into the arena caused an extra 16-minute delay.

Here’s some of the reactions from fans and media at the bizarre weather delay.

The roof eventually was patched up so play could resume, but not before another odd moment in the midst of what has been a captivating NBA postseason.

