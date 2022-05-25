Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA
Jayson Tatum, Justin Herbert and Nebraska Cornhuskers on Today's SI Feed
Jayson Tatum, Justin Herbert and Nebraska Cornhuskers on Today's SI Feed

Game 4 of Warriors-Mavs Featured a 16-Minute ‘Rain Delay’

The Warriors-Mavericks Game 4 matchup was delayed going into the second half due to roof leaks and water falling on the court inside the American Airlines Center.

Water surrounded the Warriors’ bench but was removed from the floor before the game resumed after a 16-minute delay, per Marc Stein

Dallas went into halftime leading Golden State, 62-47. 

After the delay, Dallas continued its momentum into the third quarter as the Mavericks, who made 15 three pointers in the first half, continues to extend its lead.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The Mavericks trail the Warriors, 0-3, in the series, and are hoping to win Game 4 to stay alive for a chance to compete for a NBA title. No team in NBA history has rallied from a 3-0 deficit to win a series.

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors
Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks

YOU MAY LIKE

May 24, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Frank Vatrano (77) celebrates his goal with center Andrew Copp (18), defenseman Adam Fox (23) and center Filip Chytil (72) during the first period against the Carolina Hurricanes in game four of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden.
NHL

Rangers Even Second-Round Series Against Hurricanes

New York’s 4–1 win is its second straight against Carolina after losing eight of the previous nine meetings.

By Associated Press
Pittsburgh Steelers director of business operations Omar Khan.
NFL

Report: Steelers to Promote Omar Khan to General Manager

The soon-to-be former vice president has worked with the organization since 2001.

By Madison Williams
A moment of silence is held for the victims of the shooting at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas before game four of the 2022 western conference finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center.
NBA

Moment of Silence Held Before Mavs-Warriors After Texas Shooting

At least 18 children and three adults died on Tuesday at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

By Madison Williams
Apr 10, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr looks on against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at the Smoothie King Center.
NBA

Kerr Makes Emotional Plea After Texas Elementary School Shooting

At least 18 children and three adults have died as of Tuesday evening, and more are injured.

By Madeline Coleman
Jul 29, 2012; London, United Kingdom; USA women's swimming head coach Teri McKeever looks on before the women's 400m freestyle finals during the London 2012 Olympic Games at Aquatics Centre.
College

Cal Swimmers Accuse Coach of Verbal Abuse, Bullying, per Report

More than a dozen swimmers alleged that Teri McKeever's program is toxic and filled with verbal and mental abuse.

By Wilton Jackson
charles-barkley-politics
NBA

Barkley Rips U.S. Political System After Texas School Shooting

The NBA legend said the country's political leaders are the “worse example” to follow.

By Wilton Jackson
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shoots against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34).
NBA

NBA Announces 2021-22 All-NBA Teams

The Bucks forward received 100% of the votes needed for his first-team selection.

By Madison Williams
Apr 18, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd reacts against the Utah Jazz during the second quarter in game two of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center.
NBA

Kidd: Mavs Will Play ‘With Heavy Hearts’ After Texas Shooting

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said, “I’m so tired of getting up here and offering condolences. I’m tired of the moments of silence.”

By Madeline Coleman