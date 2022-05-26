Skip to main content
Could Colin Kaepernick Find Himself in the NFL Again?
Could Colin Kaepernick Find Himself in the NFL Again?

Analyst Thinks There Are Five NFL Starting QB Jobs Colin Kaepernick Could Win

Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season, worked out with the Raiders this week at their OTAs in Las Vegas.

Kaepernick has not received an opportunity in nearly six seasons after an up-and-down last couple of campaigns on the field with the 49ers and his on-field protests surrounding various social justice issues.

Kaepernick alleged that he was “blackballed” and that league owners colluded against signing him as a free agent because of his social justice stances. He eventually opened up a civil suit against the NFL to address the issue, and the league settled with Kaepernick in 2019.

With Kaepernick potentially securing another opportunity in the NFL, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk is making waves for his comments about the quarterback’s potential as a starter moving forward.

“Colin Kaepernick, with time to knock off the rust and prepare, would be better than any option the Seahawks, Panthers, and Texans currently have. He’d be better than any quarterback (sorry TuAnon) that the Dolphins currently have. He’d possibly win the job in Atlanta, too,” Florio tweeted on Wednesday night.

Kaepernick led the 49ers to the Super Bowl after emerging as the team’s starter in the 2012 season. Over parts of six seasons with the 49ers, Kaepernick completed 59.8% of his passes for 12,271 yards and 72 touchdowns to 30 interceptions. 

He has also rushed for 2,300 yards and 13 touchdowns over his six seasons, providing a dual-threat presence at the quarterback position when he’s gotten an opportunity to play.

