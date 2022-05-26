Skip to main content
Watch: College Baseball Fan’s Answer About Outfit Goes Viral

At Wednesday’s round two baseball game between Alabama and Arkansas at the SEC tournament, a fan was spotted in the first row sporting Tennessee gear.

While that was weird enough, the ESPN crew found out that the fan actually was an Auburn fan, the known rivals of Alabama. So, what was this fan even doing at the Alabama game?

“I just hate Alabama,” was the fan’s response.

Unfortunately for this fan, though, Alabama won Wednesday’s game 4–3 over Arkansas.

Auburn was eliminated in the first round on Tuesday after losing to Kentucky in the single elimination game. But, it appears the fan wanted to stick around at the SEC tournament regardless of whether his team was there or not.

He decided to wear Tennessee gear for a couple of reasons. One, the Volunteers are ranked No. 1 in the SEC tournament this year. And, two, Alabama could potentially play them in the third round if Tennessee defeats Vanderbilt on Thursday. Alabama awaits the winner of that series.

Because of one of the multiple rain delays this week, Tennessee and Vanderbilt will play on Thursday night before possibly facing Alabama on Friday, as expected as of now.

