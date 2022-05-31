Skip to main content
Extra Mustard

Charles Barkley Names His Favorite For The 2023 NBA Title

After the Warriors eliminated the Mavericks to advance to the NBA Finals Thursday, the NBA on TNT crew began to say goodbye as their season also came to an end. Before he left, Charles Barkley shared who his favorite was to win the NBA championship in 2023. 

“To me, my favorite next year is gonna be the Clippers,” Barkley said. 

The NBA legend mentioned that once Los Angeles gets both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George back along with some of its new acquired players the team will be a force in the western conference. And it’s hard to argue with him. 

Leonard hasn’t played a game since the 2021 playoffs when he partially tore his ACL and used the entire 2021-22 season to rehab. George only played in 31 games this past season largely due to a torn UCL in his right elbow. When healthy, both wings are two of the best two-way players in the NBA. 

Just last season, the Clippers traded for Robert Covington, Norman Powell, Marvin Bagley III and Rodney Hood. With their two stars expected to be healthy next year, Barkley may be right on the money with his prediction. 

Los Angeles Clippers
