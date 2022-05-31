Skip to main content
Hall of Famer Derek Jeter Makes Twitter Debut Tuesday Morning
Former Yankees legend Derek Jeter has made his way back to the big leagues… of social media.

The Hall of Fame shortstop joined Twitter on Tuesday morning, much to the delight of his fans and to the chagrin of his critics. His bio reads, “Sleep-deprived father to three amazing girls. HOF Class of 2020.”

Jeter’s first foray into tweeting came in epic fashion, as he responded to a tweet from eight years ago that suggested he make a Twitter account after his 2014 retirement. 

“Looks like I’ve officially run out of excuses,” he wrote.

Jeter’s tenure as the CEO of the Marlins came to an end earlier this year, which may have cleared some time for him to develop a presence on social media. Mr. November already showed on Tuesday morning that he’s willing to peel back the curtain and answer some of the biggest secrets from his time in baseball.

Jeter’s Twitter debut was met with excitement from past and present players, media members and of course, his former team.

Jeter is now on Twitter just in time for the release of “The Captain”, a six-episode ESPN docuseries about his career that’s set to debut this July. Many important figures from Jeter’s era are due to make appearances in the documentary, including Mariano Rivera, Bernie Williams, Joe Torre, Jorge Posada, Andy Pettitte, Tino Martinez, Alex Rodriguez, Brian Cashman, Nomar Garciaparra and Roger Clemens.

All we can hope for now is for Jeter to tweet along when the first episode of “The Captain” debuts on July 18.

