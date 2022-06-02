Skip to main content
Falcons Are Bringing Classic Helmet Back For 2022 Season

The Falcons are entering a new era in 2022 without Matt Ryan, so the team decided to add to its uniform collection. Atlanta announced it will be using its throwback red helmets during a game this season.

The team made the announcement Thursday, saying they plan on debuting the helmets with their 1966 black uniform throwbacks for Atlanta’s home game against San Francisco on October 16.

Falcons star cornerback A.J. Terrell helped the team make the announcement by modeling the uniform-helmet combination for social media.

The Falcons redesigned their uniforms for the 2020 season, a selection that includes both gradient and two different black jerseys. One of the alternates they revealed was intended to be a throwback, and the addition of the red helmet further secures that jersey combination’s place as the team’s best look.

Atlanta has worn variations of their throwback uniforms over the past 13 years, but now that the NFL is allowing teams to use two different helmets over the course of the season, the team seems excited about this throwback look.

For more Atlanta Falcons coverage, go to Falcon Report 

