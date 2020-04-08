The Atlanta Falcons unveiled their new uniforms for the 2020 season on social media Wednesday morning.

The reveal came after photos of the new uniforms were seemingly leaked on Twitter on Tuesday night. Shortly after the Falcons announced an April 14 date to unveil the new look, Twitter users replied to the tweet with photos of the new designs.

The four-jersey collection is part of Atlanta's first "comprehensive redesign" in 17 years. The team's new home look will feature "Back to Black" jerseys and pants, while the away look will include the white jerseys and white pants. Up to eight possible uniform combinations will be available within the collection.

"The Falcons have a proud tradition of bringing people and communities together from all walks of life with a shared passion for winning football and the intense desire to see a championship caliber team both on and off the field," owner Arthur Blank's statement read. "Football will be back and when it is, I can promise our Falcons will be stronger that ever, for you, our loyal fans and for our city."

The Falcons are still featuring the black throwback jerseys that pay homage to the 1966 team. The collection also includes a new red gradient "Rise Up" alternate uniform. The black, white and alternate jerseys all feature "ATL" across the chest.

While the logo remains the same, it will be presented 30% larger on the black satin-finish helmet. Silver and gray features are also incorporated into the team's new helmet and face mask.

While the team revealed the uniforms ahead of schedule, the new threads will still be available for sale to the public as scheduled on April 14. Atlanta's announcement comes a day after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers revealed their new uniforms for 2020.