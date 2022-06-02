Skip to main content
Aaron Rodgers, Kevin Durant and Mike Trout on Today's SI Feed
Kevin Durant, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith Are Feuding on Twitter

Nets star Kevin Durant and ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith got into another Twitter feud Thursday afternoon, this time about something Smith said on Wednesday’s First Take.

In the clip reposted by Durant, Smith argues that Michael Jordan changed “the game for the worse,” while players like Steph Curry are changing it for the better. The longtime ESPN analyst explained the reasoning behind his statement is that Jordan individualized the game so much to the point that the NBA’s focus wasn’t about teamwork.

This take—like various other Smith takes—riled up fans on Twitter, including Durant. The 33-year-old decided to put his spin on the take, placing NBA analysts’ names in his take instead of NBA players.

“My theory is that guys like steve [Stephen A. Smith], skip [Bayless] and Shannon [Sharpe] have changed the game for the worse. Playas like Stephen and Michael can only push the game forward,” Durant tweeted.

Smith then replied to Durant’s tweet. He explained more clearly what he meant with his take, but he also made sure to point out to Durant that NBA analysts aren’t going anywhere.

“You’re certainly entitled to your opinion,” Smith tweeted. “Love both MJ @StephenCurry30. Was only alluding to MJ being so great, it enticed folks to focus on individuality instead of team. Nothing more. As for us changing the game for the worse, we disagree. But here’s the news for you @ KDTrey5. We ain’t going any damn place. For every @stephenasmith, Skip, @ShannonSharpe and others, there’s thousands more coming down the pike. We’re not going away. We multiply. Sorry!!!!”

Durant replied with a viral video clip of Smith saying, “I’m here to tell you right now, we don’t care.”

The NBA Finals between the Warriors and the Celtics start Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

