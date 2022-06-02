Skip to main content
Oklahoma Softball’s WCWS Performance Has Sports World Amazed

No. 1 Oklahoma began its Women’s College World Series run with a statement win Thursday, dominating Northwestern 13–2 in five innings.

After both teams went scoreless through the first two innings, the Sooners ran wild in the third with six runs, four of which came courtesy of a grand slam from first-team All-American Tiare Jennings. OU increased its lead in the fourth with another seven runs, thanks in part to a second grand slam sent into orbit by third baseman Jana Johns.

With an absurd 39 run-rule victories to their name this season, the 55–2 Sooners sent a message to the rest of the tournament field while putting the sports world on high alert going forward. Needless to say, coach Patty Gasso’s squad looks poised to make a lot more noise as the tourney continues.

Here are some of the best reactions to Oklahoma’s latest dominant performance:

