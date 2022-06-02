The Oklahoma softball team has been ranked No. 1 all season, backed by stellar pitching and an offensive threat that can pour on the runs in a game at any moment. The Sooners carried that momentum over into their first game of the 2022 Women’s College World Series against Northwestern, producing two grand slam home runs in the game.

After trailing for the first time all postseason in middle of the third inning, Sooners star Tiare Jennings blasted the team’s first grand slam of the game in an inning that saw Oklahoma score six runs on six hits. Jennings’s grand slam was her 25th home run of the season.

Then, in the bottom of the fourth, Oklahoma infielder Jana Johns recorded the second grand slam of the game to put the Sooners up 13–1.

Oklahoma gave up one run to the Wildcats in the fifth inning before the Sooners secured their 39th run rule win of the season defeating Northwestern, 13–2.

With Oklahoma’s win, the Sooners set the WCWS record for runs scored and margin of victory. Oklahoma will face Texas at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. The Sooners have won 23 of the last 24 games against the Longhorns.

