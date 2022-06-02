Tom Brady Basically Used ‘The Match’ to Relentlessly Mock Josh Allen’s Weight

1. Only in Tom Brady’s TB12, avocado ice cream, no-strawberries world, can Josh Allen be considered out of shape.

If you paid any attention to The Match on Wednesday, in which Brady and Aaron Rodgers faced off with Allen and Patrick Mahomes on the golf course, you’d have thought that Allen was a candidate to appear on TLC’s My 600 lb. Life based on what Brady was saying.

Before the match, there was a “press conference” with the four contestants that was moderated by J.J. Watt.

I watched the entire thing, and it was awful. Rodgers clearly didn’t want to be there, half the questions weren’t answered, the guys made a running “joke” out of constantly mentioning Brady’s various companies and it was an unorganized mess.

There were attempts, however, at some good, old-fashioned trash talking. For Brady, that meant going after Allen’s size. Over and over and over.

When there was a question about everyone’s biggest fear, Brady said Allen’s was “vegetables.”

When there was a question about favorite pizza toppings, Allen rattled off pepperoni, mushroom, artichoke, crushed peppers, jalapeños.

Brady immediately pounced, saying, “Looks like it, Josh.”

When there was a question about whether the guys preferred French toast or pancakes, Watt did a preemptive strike and said to Allen, “Tom’s gonna say both for you. I don’t think he’s that fat, Tom.”

Brady, not missing a beat, added, “With whipped cream.”

When there was a question about which quarterback had the best fashion sense, Brady said, “Josh can’t even get shorts that fit him. He goes to Big and Tall for all his shopping needs.”

It didn’t stop at the press conference. On the course, after Brady hit a bad shot, the future Hall of Famer said, “A little chunky. I call that a little Josh Allen-y.”

And people say Brady has no personality. Let’s hope Brady brings some of this ball busting to his $375 million Fox gig.

2. The newest SI Media Podcast dropped today and it features a conversation with The Athletic’s media reporter and former SI writer Richard Deitsch.

Among the topics covered: why it’s become a thing to knock Bill Simmons; is the Greg Olsen–Tom Brady–Fox Sports situation “weird”?; what the Brady–Fox Sports deal is all about; ManningCast copycats; NESN to offer its own streaming service for $29.99 a month; and Al Michaels being named emeritus at NBC Sports.

We also talked about Deitsch’s decision to stop tweeting on Feb. 20 and when he’ll be back on the social media service.

Following Deitsch, is the weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment with Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York. Jimmy and Sal break down the surreal Tommy Pham–Joc Pederson–Mike Trout fantasy football controversy, share their thoughts on Derek Jeter joining Twitter and answer listener emails.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify and Google.

3. If you have any appreciation for the art of the wrestling promo, then you must watch what AEW’s MJF did last night.

4. It was just another typical Wednesday of debating on First Take between Chris “Mad Dog” Russo and Stephen A. Smith.

5. This is a pretty juicy scenario laid out by the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand for college football fans.

6. This is actually real.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Today is Dana Carvey’s 67th birthday. Carvey might well be the most underrated or underappreciated comedian of my lifetime. Just watch this two-minute tour de force.

